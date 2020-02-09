The Debate
'Daddy': Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Pooja & Anupam Kher's Film With Intense Words Over Milestone

Bollywood News

Mahesh Bhatt recalled Pooja Bhatt and Anupam Kher's film 'Daddy' as it completed 30 years. He reacted to pictures from the sets with lyrics of a popular song.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt is currently directing his daughter Alia Bhatt for the first time in Sadak 2. The veteran filmmaker’s long journey in the industry can be understood with the fact that he directed his elder daughter Pooja Bhatt for the first time 30 years ago. As the critically acclaimed Daddy completed three decades, Mahesh Bhatt recalled some of the memories with pictures from the sets and a popular song from its album. 

READ: Mahesh Bhatt's Series 'Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakne Do' Will Cast THIS Aspiring Star

A Twitter handle shared some of the pictures from the sets, one in which Pooja is hugging her ‘daddy’ Anupam Kher. In another, Mahesh Bhatt is applying the finishing touches to Kher’s suit. The picture of the cast and crew even features, apart from the trio, stars like Neena Gupta. 

READ: Mahesh Bhatt Steps Into Digital World With First Show Starring Amala Paul & Amrita Puri

Responding to the post, the director tweeted the lyrics from the track Aaina Mujhse Meri from the movie.  

Here's the post

READ: Rahil Azam Lost 13 Kilos For Mahesh Bhatt's 'Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadhakne Do'

The track was crooned by Talat Aziz and lyrics were penned by Suraj Sanim, while the music was composed by Rajesh Roshan. 

Daddy was the story of a daughter and her relationship with her alcoholic father. It had released as a movie for Doordarshan in 1989. Anupam Kher, who was launched by Bhatt in Saaransh, won the Special Jury National Award for the film. 

READ: 'Sadak 2' Actor Sanjay Dutt & Director Mahesh Bhatt's Most Successful Films Till Date

 

 

Published:
