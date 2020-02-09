'Daddy': Mahesh Bhatt Recalls Pooja & Anupam Kher's Film With Intense Words Over Milestone

Mahesh Bhatt is currently directing his daughter Alia Bhatt for the first time in Sadak 2. The veteran filmmaker’s long journey in the industry can be understood with the fact that he directed his elder daughter Pooja Bhatt for the first time 30 years ago. As the critically acclaimed Daddy completed three decades, Mahesh Bhatt recalled some of the memories with pictures from the sets and a popular song from its album.

A Twitter handle shared some of the pictures from the sets, one in which Pooja is hugging her ‘daddy’ Anupam Kher. In another, Mahesh Bhatt is applying the finishing touches to Kher’s suit. The picture of the cast and crew even features, apart from the trio, stars like Neena Gupta.

DADDY : released today in 1991

Mahesh Bhatt’s film , National award-winning performance of Anupam Kher in title role & Pooja Bhatt’s debut.@PoojaB1972 @AnupamPKher pic.twitter.com/0MyLphlMDu — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) February 8, 2020

Responding to the post, the director tweeted the lyrics from the track Aaina Mujhse Meri from the movie.

Here's the post

Is badalti huyi duniya kaa khuda koyi nahi

Saste damo maun yaha roj khuda bikate hain...

Har kharidar ko bazar mein bikata paya

Ham kya payenge kisi ne yaha kya paya

Mere aheshas mere phool kahi aur chale

Bol Pooja meri bachi kahi

Aur chale, aur chale, aur chale.... https://t.co/TuHKu65skY — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) February 8, 2020

The track was crooned by Talat Aziz and lyrics were penned by Suraj Sanim, while the music was composed by Rajesh Roshan.

Daddy was the story of a daughter and her relationship with her alcoholic father. It had released as a movie for Doordarshan in 1989. Anupam Kher, who was launched by Bhatt in Saaransh, won the Special Jury National Award for the film.

