Anupam Kher Mocks 'Azadi' Slogan, Conjures Hilarious Scenario Citing His Baldness

Anupam Kher had a hilarious take on the ‘Azadi’ slogans, popularised by the likes of Kanhaiya Kumar, that are being raised every now and then at certain protests. The actor mocked the style of sloganeering of the group, and stated that only raising slogans was not enough to get freedom from the various issues grappling the country. The A Wednesday star added that one needs to work to make a difference.

Anupam Kher shared a video on Twitter on Thursday, where he is heard saying, “So, I don’t understand this, actually I understand this, but I want to have a discussion so that there’s some clarity. What are the people who are shouting Azadi slogans exactly trying to say? Because our country had got its independence on August 15, 1947.”

“We had worked hard for it, our ancestors and politicians gave a lot of sacrifices, blood and effort for us to get azadi, it was not only on the basis of slogans,” he added.

The actor then imitated the style of the ‘Azadi’ slogan, where they raise slogans of wanting azadi from starvation, religious discrimination and more.

Anupam Kher then asked, "If you want azadi from starvation, work towards it so that it can be eradicated, and similarly if you want to eradicate religious discrimination, spread the relevant message, what is going to happen with just sloganeering?

Kher also took a dig at students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, like Kanhaiya Kumar, who spend several years in the institute.

“No one is going to get food by just sitting home and telling your father, ‘I want azadi from paratha and biryani.’ If India has grown from 1947 to 2020, people worked for it. If you want that by spending 25 years in an institute, it does not happen that way,” he shared.

He then gave his own example of how his head was free from hair, and it was pointless for him to demand ‘azadi’ from comb or hairbrush.

Watch the video here:

आज़ाद भारत में अगर हमें किसी भी चीज़ से आज़ादी चाहिए तो उसके लिए हमें काम करना चाहिए। जो कि देश के करोड़ों युवा कर रहे हैं। अलग अलग फ़ील्डस में।देश को प्रगति की ओर ले जाने के लिए।नारों से जो आज़ादी प्राप्त करना चाहते हैं उनका देश के प्रति सिवाय नारों के और क्या योगदान है?😬🤓😎 pic.twitter.com/Zchw6u4SIf — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2020

A day before, Kher had also taken a jibe at the protests against the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act. He had mocked how the protesters had not understood traffic rules and GST in so many years, but they had understood this act in just two days.

