Anupam Kher Coincidentally Picks His Own Biography In A Book Store With Satish Kaushik

Recently, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a video with his friend, actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik. The video features Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik shopping in a book store, as Kher coincidentally picks out his own autobiography, titled Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography. Take a look at Anupam's video, which was shared by a fan on Twitter:

Anupam Kher's post

#anupamkher Kher picks out his own book at bookstore in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/2dvdirwswd — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 24, 2020

The video also captures Satish Kaushik standing next to Kher donning a mask, as he picks out books. Anupam's biography, Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography is a riveting tale, which comprises of fascinating behind-the-scenes revelations, anecdotes and offers some not-so-known secrets of the actor’s life.

The book also speaks about Anupam Kher’s journey to stardom and success. More so, it also focuses on the actor’s forthright views and opinions, however controversial they may be. The actor is currently in Bhopal with Satish Kaushik for the shoot of his next film, The Last Show.

Anupam Kher and Satish travel to Bhopal

Recently, Satish Kaushik took to his Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of how he and Anupam adhered to all the safety measures while travelling to the city. The actor shared a collage picture of him and Anupam Kher, which features them donning masks and face shields. Take a look at the post:

In a flight after 6 months . Going to Bhopal with my dearest frnd ⁦@AnupamPKher⁩ for d shoot of #TheLastShow Dir by ⁦@vivekagnihotri⁩ ⁦@ashokepandit⁩ #rumijaffery ⁦@VardhanPuri⁩ #pallavijoshi . Shoot starts on 25th . Wish the team good luck 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lybO8etmYk — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) September 21, 2020

Anupam Kher on the professional front

Kher is currently working on New Amsterdam, which is an American medical drama television series inspired by the novel Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. First premiered in September 2018, New Amsterdam chronicles the story of Dr Max Goodwin, who becomes the medical director of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals and aims to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide exceptional care to patients. In the show, the actor plays the role of Dr Vijay Kapoor.

In Bollywood, Anupam will be next seen in the upcoming cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. The movie is written by Karan Johar.

