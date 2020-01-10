Ranvir Shorey Mocks 'Azaadi' Slogan After Protester Going Towards Parliament Bites Cop

The passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act has seen different kinds of protests. Some of them have been conducted peacefully, but many of them took a violent turn. While the police in some states has been at the receiving end of criticism over the handling of the protests, some have pinned the blame on the protesters.

One example of the ‘violent’ side of it, though somewhat different from the burning of public property, stone-pelting and more, was when a protester bit a police officer. The incident took place when a group of protesters were on their way to the Indian Parliament. Additional DCP Southwest was the one at the receiving end.

Ranvir Shorey was displeased too. He took a dig at some of the chants that have been witnessed at Jawaharlal Nehru University and by former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar. Reacting to a report of the incident tweeted by ANI, Ranvir wrote, “Kaat ke lenge!” and “Azaadi!”.

Here’s the post

'Azaadi' has been among the most infamous slogans used at the JNU ever since Kanhaiya Kumar and others had sparked a row in 2016. JNU has been currently in the news over the violence over the fee hike and then the protests against the CAA. Most recently, the horrific violence by a gang of masked goons sent shockwaves across the country.

Meanwhile, Ranvir has been among the celebrities who have come out in support of the CAA. The Sonchiriya star had also attended a meeting of the Bollywood stars with Union Minister Piyush Goyal, among others, to clear the misinformation related to the act. He had stated that he had put forth his views and got his doubts cleared.

He also stated that he was in two minds about the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) along with the CAA. However, he said that he was assured over it. He was told that any act being introduced will be done in a legal manner that doesn't affect the citizens.

