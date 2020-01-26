'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye' And Other OTT Shows To Watch On Republic Day

The weekend is here, and while the festive spirits of Republic Day are in the air, you can take a break and binge-watch these series on Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon Prime. One of the biggest advantages of the OTT platforms is that when you have no plans they work as a great rescue. Not only do they have the ability to take you into a world of your own, but they also help you unwind. Here are some web series that you can catch which celebrated the sacrifice of soldiers.

The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

The Forgotten Army will feature Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal and newbie Sharvari Wagh in the lead. Based on freedom fighter Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose, the series is reportedly set in the pre-independence era. A war story at its heart, the series will focus more on Netaji's army. Directed by Kabir Khan, the series is already released on Amazon Prime.

Code M

The web series has been directed by Akshay Choubey and developed by Ekta Kapoor. The show marks the debut of Jennifer Winget on the digital platform. The plot of the show revolves around an Indian Army lawyer Monica Mehra, played by Jennifer Winget, who discovers a conspiracy plot during her investigation of a military encounter case. The series will show how the entire organisation will be affected by the discovery.

Family Man

The Family Man thrilled the audience with its element of surprise and gritty screenplay. The viewers were impressed with the spontaneity as well as the storyline of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who also serves as a world-class spy. What kept the audience hooked is how Srikant tries to balance his familial responsibilities with the demands of the highly secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency that he is working for.

Bard Of Blood

The series stars Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhulipala and Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead roles. The main plot of the series revolves around the life of an ex-communicated RAW agent, Kabir Anand, who takes on an off-the-books mission to rescue four Indian spies captured in Balochistan. The series is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

