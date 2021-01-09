Anupam Kher Poses With The Birlas' During His Book Launch For 'Your Best Day Is Today'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher launched his new book Your Best Day is Today at a hotel in Mumbai. The book was released last year on December 5. As mentioned by the actor, this book is a compilation of all his experiences during the lockdown. In one of his Instagram posts, Anupam Kher had shared that this was the third book he penned and he was proud that it was about the pandemic, lockdown, compassion, not giving up, and not losing hope. Sharing a few pictures from his book launch, Anupam Kher specially thanked guests who graced the event with their presence.

Anupam Kher poses with special guests present at his book launch

Anupam Kher posed for a picture with Neerja Birla and her three children, Advaitesha Birla, Aryaman Birla, and Ananya Birla. Along with the picture, Anupam Kher also expressed his gratitude to the Birla family and thanked Neerja Birla for being graceful, generous, and warm at the book launch of Your Best Day is Today. He also wrote about their conversation and said that it made the event purposeful and he was really touched that she brought the children along with her. Anupam Kher also complimented Neerja Birla’s children, calling them ‘cool’.

Actor Parineeti Chopra was also present at the book launch of Anupam Kher’s new release. She looked gorgeous in her pink formal outfit as she posed for a picture with the latter. In the caption, Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude to the actor and thanked her for the love, warmth, and whistles at the launch of his book Your Best Day is Today. He complimented her and mentioned that her energy was infectious and so was her generosity. Several other special guests who graced the events were celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das and Anupam Kher’s brother Raju Kher amongst others.

