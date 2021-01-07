Anupam Kher Shares Video With Mother Dulari, Says She Was Called 'Meena Kumari When Young'

Anupam Kher is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares posts from his travels abroad, film sets, and his podcast titled Anupam Cares. The actor's fans and followers enjoy the anecdotes he shares on his social media handle and also his pictures with fellow actors. Read on to know about his latest Instagram post with his mother Dulari Kher.

Anupam Kher's videos

Anupam Kher's mother, Dulari Kher recently featured in an Instagram video shared by Kher where the two can be seen talking about how photogenic she is. In the Instagram video, Dulari was wearing a saree while Kher donned a dark blue shirt with a pair of blue jeans. The mother-son duo was sitting together and talking about how Dulari looked good in her honeymoon photographs. Anupam went on to say that his father wasn't as photogenic as his mother to which Dulari said that he was.

The banter between the two continued when the Hotel Mumbai actor asked her whether she was referred to as Meena Kumari or Waheeda Rehman when she was young, to which Dulari replied that she was called Meena Kumari by one of Anupam's friends named Vijay. What was surprising was that, as soon as she said it, Anupam's phone rang and it was a call from his same friend, Vijay.

Anupam captioned the post, "This video with Mom shot yesterday is another proof of my belief in #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. I was teasing her about her being very photogenic. Asked her who used to call her #MeenaKumar in my young days. She said my childhood friend #VijaySehgal. And that very moment #Vijay called. It was spooky!!ðŸ˜ #SwipeLeft #DulariRocks #Mom #MeenaKumari @vijaysehgalbestie." Anupam Kher even shared a throwback black and white close-up picture of his mother when she was a young woman. You can see his post here.

The Accidental Prime Minister actor has around 4 million followers on Instagram and his latest post received more than 8k likes within a few minutes of posting it. A lot of his fans and followers bombarded the comments section with heart emoticons while others called his mother Dulari beautiful. You can see some of the comments on Anupam Kher's post here.

Image Credits: Anupam Kher Official Instagram Account

