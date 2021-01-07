Mithun Chakraborty And Anupam Kher Starrer 'The Kashmir Files' Halted Due To Snowfall

The shooting of filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming venture, The Kashmir Files, was recently put on hold due to unfavourable weather conditions. The cast and crew had to wrap up and leave for Mumbai since the snowfall was getting worse in major parts of Kashmir. The team was also stranded in Delhi airport since the flights kept getting delayed and postponed. The upcoming film is expected to narrate an anecdote related to the state of Kashmir and the lead roles will be played by Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty.

The Kashmir Files shooting cancelled

The shooting of Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty starrer The Kashmir Files was recently put on hold since Kashmir had been witnessing heavy snowfall. According to a report by entertainment portal Telly Chakkar, the shooting schedule of the film is just about to end in a few days but it will only be executed later.

In an interaction with the portal, director Vivek Agnihotri said that the schedule was initially set for Uttarakhand and Srinagar. He said that they took off from Dehradun airport and reached Delhi, but the airport was locked due to heavy snowfall. He also stated that they had to pull a lot of strings since Jammu and Kashmir was packed with visitors. It also took the team hours to handle the security and logistical issues to execute the shooting of the movie.

The team was also stranded at the Delhi airport for more than ten hours, after which they decided to return to Mumbai and wait for the snowfall to subside. The team also came together and planned the production at the airport in Mumbai, making things easier for everyone. Vivek Agnihotri also revealed that the film has been made with a lot of hardships, sacrifices and immense struggle and thus, he believes it is a blessing that the film is finally reaching the end of its schedule.

The director also threw some light on the strong support he received at the airport from the officials as well as locals. He said that officials even arranged buses for the crew even though they had to take multiple trips after the flights were postponed. He is quite confident about the project and has been looking forward to it.

