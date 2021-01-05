Anupam Kher To Send Autographed Copy Of His Book 'Your Best Day Is Today' For Best Caption

On January 4, 2020, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself and his latest book 'Your Best Day Is Today'. In his first picture, Anupam can be seen in a serious look while wearing winter outfits. As part of the caption, Anupam informed his fans that he likes this picture. To make it interesting, the veteran actor decided to send his fans an autographed copy of his latest book if he likes their comment which can be in any language.

Fans to get Anupam Kher's book for the best caption on his latest post

While sharing the picture, Anupam wrote, “I like this pic! I will send an autographed copy of my latest book ‘#YourBestDayIsToday’ to the person whose caption for this pic I like the most! Here is my caption!! ‘Never underestimate the power of thought; it is the greatest path to discovery’. Hindi/English. Any Language! ‘#YourTimeStartsNow’, ‘#Book’, ‘#LifeLessons’”. The second picture displayed the cover copy of his newly launched book. The place tagged in the picture is Mumbai, Maharashtra.

As soon as Anupam announced the giveaway, his fans expressed their excitement in the comments section as they started commenting captions. A fan commented, “Your thoughts shape your vision. You see what you choose to see”. Another one wrote, “Suffering from success”. A user commented, “A soul which can loose oneself in love and sacrifice of all life forms is the one the clearest replica of the diving him/herself”. Another one wrote, “Your capacity to love other is limited by the capacity to love yourself!”.

Anupam launched his third book titled 'Your Best Day Is Today' in late December 2020. He jetted off to Dehradun on December 15 to promote his newly launched book at Natraj Publishers. While sharing the picture on his official Instagram handle, the veteran actor penned a long note, “It was my privilege and an honour to physically launch my book ‘#YourBestDayIsToday’ at the 52-year-old bookshop ‘#NatrajPublishers’ in Dehradun. My easiest Choice for the chief guest was the gentleman who has been running this treasure bookstore ‘#UpendraArora’ ji. You have to be from a small town hill station to understand the joys of a bookstore like this. I can smell the books here”.

Image Source: Anupam Kher's Instagram

