Anupam Kher Laughs Out Loud At Chhattisgarh Congress' Tweet Calling Modi 'weakest PM Ever'

Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday hit back at the Chhattisgarh Congress for calling PM Modi 'the weakest Prime Minister ever' saying that this joke is not even fit enough for April 1. In a baseless attempt of trolling on the part of the Indian National Congress, INC Chhattisgarh tweeted a one-line sentence, "Narendra Modi is the weakest prime minister ever." Laughing their failed attempt at hate-mongering, Anupam Kher joked, "Come on… liars!! This joke does not fit even on 1st April."

This is not the first time Anupam Kher has hit out at trolls for criticizing the government for no rhyme or reason. A few days ago, Anupam Kher lashed out at the people who have been criticising the PM CARES fund and alleging conspiracy behind it. Taking to Twitter the actor said the allocation of the fund is a 'tight slap' on the faces of such people. "A tight slap on the faces of all those unhappy souls who thought there was some conspiracy in this fund. Now the echo of this slap will be heard by everyone. It will definitely be heard", the actor said.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, MP Congress' Twitter page has been active in putting out questionable tweets in their attempts of attacking the Centre. A few days ago, the Madhya Pradesh Congress raised objection to the Rs 20 lakh crore to fight the COVID pandemic, asking the Government to give at least 50% of India's GDP. India's overall package amounts to about 10% of GDP, equivalent to about $266 Billion, which is one of the largest stimulus packages in the world. Even among G20 nations, the largest stimulus fund announced by Japan for the country stands at 21% of its GDP.

