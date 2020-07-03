Saroj Khan's Demise: Anupam Kher Pays His Last Tribute To Ace Choreographer

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020. The choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his Twitter to pay condolences to the veteran choreographer. Kher addressed her as the queen of dance and wrote a heartfelt note.

The note read, “ डान्स की मल्लिका #सरोजखान जी अलविदा।आपने कलाकारों को ही नहीं बल्कि पूरे हिन्दुस्तान को बहुत ख़ूबसूरती से सिखाया कि “इन्सान शरीर से नहीं, दिल और आत्मा से नाचता है”।आपके जाने से नृत्य की एक लय डगमगा जाएगी। मैं पर्सनली ना सिर्फ़ आपको बल्कि आपकी मीठी डांट को भी बहुत मिस करूँगा।“ (Goodbye to the queen of dancing. You have not only taught dancers but also the nation that “man dances not with the body, but with the heart and soul". The rhythm of the dance will waver as you go. I will not only miss you personally but also your sweet scolding.)

Saroj Khan's death

The 71-year-old Saroj Khan was taken to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020, when the choreographer stated that she was having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done. The COVID-19 tests had come out negative.

On June 24, a source told news agency PTI, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.” The cremation services took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan.

About the veteran choreographer

Saroj Khan started her career as a child artist at the age of three. She played the role of Shyama in the movie Nazraana. She learned to dance while working under film choreographer B. Sohanlal. Later, she herself shifted to choreography, first as an assistant choreographer and later getting her break as an independent choreographer, with Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. However, she gained major recognition with her work with Sridevi.

She choreographed songs like Hawa Hawai in Mr India, Nagina and Chandni. Saroj Khan made a household name after her work with Madhuri Dixit, starting with the hit Ek Do Teen in Tezaab, Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta. Thereafter, she went on to become one of the most successful Bollywood choreographers. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019.

