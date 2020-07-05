Anupam Kher Extends Wishes On Guru Purnima, Credits His Teachers For His Successful Career

On the joyous occasion of Guru Purnima, several Bollywood stars are paying their respects to their Gurus and teachers who have worked tirelessly to show them the righteous path. Recently, Anupam Kher shared an appreciation post for his teachers on Twitter handle who have created a mark in their life and have made him what he is today. Anupam also saluted all his teachers whose blessings, love, scoldings have made him a successful person.

Anupam Kher extends wishes on Guru Purnima

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor who sometime back celebrated 36 years in the Bollywood industry, made his acting debut in Bollywood with the Mahesh Bhatt-directorial Saaransh in 1984. Since then the actor has been on a successful spree, impressing fans with his stellar performances and some iconic roles which will always be remembered by all. The actor credited his teachers behind the success and fame that he has achieved till now. Anupam wrote that the scoldings and sometimes beatings by his teachers have contributed to achieving his goals. On the special occasion, Anupam even showed his blessings and prayers to his students at his academy Anupam Kher Actor Prepares to achieve success.The blessings and teachings of a teacher is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads his student from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal.

Read: Saroj Khan's Demise: Anupam Kher Pays His Last Tribute To Ace Choreographer

Read: When Anupam Kher 'broke The Barricade' And Almost Hugged Michael Jackson

गुरु पूर्णिमा के पावन अवसर पर मैं अपने सभी गुरुओं को और अध्यापकों को नत मस्तक प्रणाम करता हूँ। उनके आशीर्वाद ने, उनके प्यार ने, उनकी डांट ने और कभी कभी उनकी मार ने उन्होंने मुझे वो बनाया जो मैं आज हूँ।और इसी अवसर पर @actorprepares के सभी स्टूडेंट्स को मेरा आशीर्वाद और प्यार।🙏😍 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 5, 2020

Sometime back, the actor who is quite active on social media, sharing pictures and video from his quarantine period, shared yet another interesting video. The actor is seen treating fans with some amazing and funny videos of his mother Dulari Kher on the Internet. Recently, Anupam Kher shared a beautiful video on social media where his mother, Dulari Kher can be seen singing Bollywood songs during a family get together. The Heyy Babyy actor shared the beautiful clip on his Twitter handle where he treated fans with the soulful voice of his mother. In the video, Dulari Kher can be seen crooning to some retro songs that are sure to capture the hearts of Anupam’s fans. In the video, the entire Kher family can be seen gathering together and requesting Dulari Kher to sing some old songs that she used to sing for Anupam’s father in earlier days.

Read: Will Anupam Kher, Ranveer & Deepika Make The Perfect Trio In 'X-Men's' Bollywood Remake?

Read: Anupam Kher Shares Video Of His Mother Dulari Singing Retro Songs, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.