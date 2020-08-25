Anupam Kher Resumes Shooting Amid Pandemic, Says 'we Are Back'

After a long hiatus of approximately five months, veteran actor Anupam Kher has resumed work. The actor shared a glimpse of his time on sets with a small video on his Instagram story from his dressing room. In the video, the actor can be seen getting ready for the shoot while his makeup artist quickly sanitizes the entire makeup before applying it to the actor. While captioning the post, the actor expressed his happiness of resuming work and wrote, “ #We Are Back.”

Anupam Kher resumes shooting

In the video, apart from sanitizing the things, another helper of the actor can be seen ironing his clothes for the shoot. At last, towards the end of the video, the actor said, “It feels so good and happy to be back.” After the Bombay High Court allowed senior artists to take part in films and serial shoots, many of them have resumed work. Apart from Anupam, another veteran actor, Satish Kaushik also resumed work amid the ongoing pandemic. Satish Kaushik shared a picture on social media of his dressing room where he can be seen getting ready for his shoot while getting a quick touch up from his makeup and hair artists in their PPE suits.

The Mr. India actor shared the picture on Twitter where he described his post coronavirus shooting experience where he can be seen sitting on a chair while people attending him in full PPE kit and masks. While captioning the picture, he wrote that he is surrounded by make-up and hairstylist wearing PPE kits which made him look as if he is shooting for a sci-fi film. The actor further informed that he has started shooting after a long hiatus of five months with great safety measures. At last, Satish concluded the post on a very positive note where he wrote that the deadly infection cannot stop the zeal and passion of movies in the actors.

The Maharashtra government had earlier imposed a condition that artistes aged 65 and above could not participate in shoots amid the Covid-19 pandemic as they were more vulnerable to get infected because of the possibility of a weak immune system. The bench allowed all producers, technicians, workers, and artists to work subject to them adhering to the advisories which are applicable to all senior citizens as is applicable in the case of all other citizens in the state. Earlier the High Court had pulled up the Maharashtra government on the matter and asked them about stopping the senior actors from shooting and earning a livelihood.

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

