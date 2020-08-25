Anupam Kher Drops Fitness Motivation Video; Says 'exercise Helped Me With My Mind Clarity'

Anupam Kher has taken to fitness amid the entire pandemic scenario and it is evident from his social media posts. He recently posted a video of over a minute in which he can be seen working out from start to finish as the montages play along. The 65-year-old actor lifts weights and even goes on to do several exercises which are quite intense in nature. Fans of the actor applauded his commitment to fitness and appreciated him for his sheer determination and will.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Praises Sikandar Kher For His 'brilliant' Performance In 'Tere Bin Laden 2'

Anupam Kher takes to Instagram to share a fitness video

Also Read | Anupam Kher 'misses' Shooting For 'New Amsterdam'; Shares Funny Clip From Show

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared an IGTV video in which the actor can be seen lifting a few weights and also doing some bench related workouts. In the caption of the video, the actor begins by saying “try again” by thus implying one must try again when or if they fail in achieving their target in the first attempt.

After this, Anupam Kher added a quote which mentions that one does not need to worry about how slow one would go as long as one is not stopping. Thus, the actor once again implies that regardless of speed and other factors, he and several others who don’t stop or don’t quit are already ahead of those who do.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Reacts To 'Delhi Riots 2020' Book Row, Says 'mafia Threats Scared Publishers'

Anupam Kher then explained that the video portrays his daily regime of workouts. He added that it is due to the workouts that he has gotten a clarity of mind. He mentioned that the workouts and the exercises often help him with the mind as well. Later on, before closing the caption, Anupam Kher also jovially added that it is due to the workout lifestyle that he has begun to notice himself a bit more than usual in the mirror.

The actor ends the caption with that note and added a few emoji along with some hashtags. Fans of the actor were simply amazed by his dedication and thus were motivated by him, as they took to the comments section to express the same and praise the actor.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Shares A Fun Video That Includes His Mother Dulari Kher

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.