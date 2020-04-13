Anupam Kher shares sweet anecdote with veteran actor-director on birthday, can you guess?

It’s a known fact that the competition is intense in the film industry. Actors often vie for the same project, and often indulge in lobbying for the characters, so even some of the ‘friendships’ are looked at with a pinch of salt in the times of publicity. However, there are friendships that are real and have stood the test of time.

This was seen recently when Anupam Kher wished Satish Kaushik on his birthday. The veteran shared photographs from decades ago, to share that they were friends for 45 years.

The A Wednesday had an interesting way to introduce their equation, by stating that they had met each other for the first time in Delhi in 1975, from when the pics seemed to be. Kher wrote that both of them dreamt of achieving something in life and were working towards it with dedication even today.

He added that their friendship was strong for 45 years, while also quipping that they now look very different since those days. He quipped how one couldn’t recognise the other person till then, before wishing Satish Kaushik on his birthday.

Here’s the post:

ये दो शख़्स एक दूसरे से मई, 1975 में दिल्ली में मिले थे। दोनो ने कुछ करने के सपने देखे थे।अभी भी लगे हुए है पूरी शिद्दत के साथ।45 साल से दोस्ती बरक़रार है। आज दोनो थोड़े डिफ़्रेंट दिखते है। इस फ़ोटो में जिसे आप नहीं पहचान रहे उनका आज बर्थ्डे है। Happy birthday @satishkaushik2 😍 pic.twitter.com/wCYW3lwfFJ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 13, 2020

Satish Kaushik also had a heartfelt reply, and termed Kher’s post as a ‘gem’ and that his wishes are always 'special.' The Mr India star added that frienship is the 'strongest' relationship and that he was proud to be his friend.

Haha.. khersaab @AnupamPKher ur wishes are always special and this one is a gem .. friendship is the strongest relationship in life and I m proud to be ur friend . Lv always 🤗😍 https://t.co/vfezxGIHSB — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 13, 2020

The duo had studied together at the National School of Drama and have featured in numerous films together, notably many of David Dhawan’s films like Deewana Mastana, Haseena Maan Jayegi, and other films like Ram Lakhan.

Kher and Kaushik both ventured into direction too, though the former directed only one film Om Jai Jagadish, the latter is known for many popular films Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai and Tere Naam. The duo also partnered for the film Teree Sang, that was produced by Anupam Kher and directed by Satish Kaushik.

