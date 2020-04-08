Watch: Anupam Kher Wishes Fans Hanuman Jayanti, Recites The Hymn

During the Coronavirus lockdown, the celebrities have turned to social media to reach out to their fans. Several Bollywood actors have advised their fans to stay at home and make good use of their time. The actors are very active on social media and have kept their fans updated regarding their daily routine. Amidst this, Anupam Kher is blessing everyone's Instagram feed with a video that is full of positive vibes.

On April 8, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram account to wish his fans on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In the video, the actor has recited a few lines of Shri Hanuman Chalisa.

Anupam Kher captioned the video saying "हनुमान जयंती के शुभ अवसर पर आपको और आपके परिवार को मेरी बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ। जय बजरंग बली। 🙏🙏😍". (On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, wishing you and your family a Happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jay Bajrang Bali).

Watch the video posted by Anupam Kher:

Several fans reacted to this video. The video has received about 60 thousand views in only a few hours. Fans commented on the video. Here is a look at what the fans commented on the video.

Recently, Anupam Kher also took to his social media account to share a meme. The fans found the hilarious meme very relatable. In the meme, there are snippets from the scene of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai where Anupam Kher is talking over the phone. The meme is about the post quarantine plans that the people are making. Check out the meme shared by Anupam Kher.

