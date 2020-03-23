After Anil Kapoor Serenades Him, Anupam Kher Asks Satish Kaushik, 'Tu Chupa Hai Kaha?'

Anupam Kher returned to India from the US to stay indoors amid Coronavirus outbreak. He has been making headlines since his return as his fun-conversations with his fellow friends while practising social distancing is receiving much love from fans. After she shared a chat with neighbour Anil Kapoor from his balcony, now his video chat with Satish Kaushik has been doing the rounds on social media.

Anil Kapoor on Monday morning took to his Instagram and shared his video call with fellow friend Satish Kaushik. In it, the duo can be seen talking in a fun way, speaking volumes of their amazing bond. Anupam Kher tells the latter, "Tu chupa hai kaha, main tadapta yaha".

To which Satish Kaushik hilariously tells him, "Arey yaar tere pyaar ka aasra chahta hu".

Anupam Kher then says, "Aapko jo Jalan hui na Maine Anil Kapoor ke sath video daal diya". Kaushik then expresses "bohot envious hogaya". Take a look at their fun banter here:

For the unversed, Satish Kaushik had dropped a big comment on Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor's fun chat through their balconies. Satish commented saying, "So envious of u friends ..u r using social distancing to come close to each other so beautiful ..social distancing in troubled times will make u more together in good and happy times".

Earlier, Anupam Kher also shared a video urging fans to observe the 'Janta Curfew'. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor claimed that this act could be an act of purifying the world around us. In the caption, he said, "Lets observe this day by going inside than outside!!".

Tomorrow can symbolically be a life changing day. Not only for India but for the entire world. Lets follow #JantaCurfew sincerely & honestly. For our own safety & our planets desperate need. Lets observe this day by going inside than outside!! 🙏🇮🇳 @narendramodi #22ndmarch pic.twitter.com/DpaojfNN5Y — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 21, 2020

