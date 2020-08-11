Anupam Kher Wishes Fans On The Auspicious Occasion Of Janmashtami, See Post

The holy festival of Krishna Janmashtami 2020 falls on August 11 this year. The day is celebrated to mark the birth of the Hindu deity Shri Krishna. On this auspicious occasion, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently took to his social media to wish his fans for the festival.

Also Read: Janmashtami Quotes In Hindi You Can Share With Your Family & Friends

Anupam Kher wishes fans for Janmashtami

Taking to his social media, he shared a picture of Lord Krishna playing the flute. Along with that, he had a beautiful message for his fans and followers. He wished them on the occasion of Janmashtami. He further wrote that may everyone be bestowed with the blessings of Lord Krishna. Take a look at the post shared by the A Wednesday actor.

Also Read: Janmashtami 2020 Wishes, Status And Images To Share On The Auspicious Day

Anupam Kher shared a victorious post-workout picture

Meanwhile, the actor is known for treating his fans with some unique posts quite often on his social media. The actor had recently taken to his social media to share a picture wherein he can be seen having an intense workout moment as he got candidly clicked. The monochrome filter also goes on to add a certain drama to the picture and thus makes it look even more appealing to behold. The picture he shared was accompanied by an amazing quote which was also quite inspirational to read.

Also Read: ISKCON Delhi Temple To Celebrate Janmashtami On Aug 12, Entry Based On Limited Invitation

The MS Dhoni actor shared a picture of himself in workout joggers along with a tank top. The actor’s gym equipment can also be visible in the background and thus one would assume that the actor just completed his workout set. As the camera tried to capture him, Anupam can be seen giving out a screaming along with an ecstatic expression.

It can be assumed that the actor too seemingly had a good and productive workout session due to which he let out his victorious roar. In the caption of the post, the actor wrote that in an endless silence even one’s screams can be silent. The caption seemed to be a quote from a poem penned by Devan Stojanovic, a Serbian poet, and writer. The Hum Apke Hai Kaun actor ended the caption with a hashtag that read “Speak Up”. Take a look at the picture.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.