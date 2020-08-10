Janmashtami 2020 Wishes, Status And Images To Share On The Auspicious Day

Janmashtami 2020 falls on August 11. The Hindu festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna who is the eighth avatar of Vishnu. On this occasion, several people share Janmashtami wishes and Janmashtami status with their friends. Here are some Janmashtami images, statuses and wishes that you can share with your friends and family:

“May the natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be happy. Happy Janmashtami to all!”

“May the steps of Lord Krishna come to your house and burn the lamp of happiness for you! Happy Janmashtami!”

“I am praying for you and I know he is listening

May Makhanchor bring ananda and prosperity to your home

Wish you a Blessed Janmashtami”

“The Day of love and fortune.

The day of birth of Lord Krishna, a lover, friend and divine guru.

Happy Janmashtami!”

“May Krishna show you the way in your life as he did to Arjuna in the battle of Mahabharata.

Have a blessed Janmashtami!”

“Yashoda Ke Nandlaal, Hamare Rakhpal,

Hum Bhulanhaar, Wo Paalanhaar...

Hare Krishna!

Happy Krishna Janmashtami To All!”

"Jo kuch tum karte ho usey bhagwaan ko samarpit karte raho

Krishna ke Geeta ke inn anmol vachanon ko sadaa yaad rakhna..

Happy Janmashtami to you!”

“Radha ke Shyam ke,

Gwalon ke Kanha ke,

Gopion ke Makhan Chor ke,

Janamdin ki Hardik Shubh Kamnayen!”