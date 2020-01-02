Anupam Kher Shares Beautiful Poem Describing The Relationship Between 'December & January'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle to wish his followers a 'Happy New Year and a Happy New Decade' and also shares a beautiful poem that describes the relationship between the months — December and January. Kher begins the video by saying, "Unfortunately I don't know the writer's name" and goes on to narrate the Hindi poem. He further explains why this poem is special and says, 'These two months are recreated as two individuals, two entities, two different personalities and yet complementing each other.'

He then goes on to narrate the poem in an engaging way and supports it with different happy visuals. 'What December leaves behind, January accepts as its own. And the promises made by January, December makes them come true," is one of the lines from the poem. Kher concludes by saying, "God give you all the happiness in the world. Jai Ho." [sic]

Here is a poem beautifully describing the relationship between months of December & January. These sentiments are true for humans too. Here is wishing you all a very happy & peaceful New year & a New Decade. May God give you all the happiness in the world. Jai Ho.🙏😍 #Happy2020 pic.twitter.com/a80LaxyOa5 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 31, 2019

Kher also shared a funny and heartwarming video of his mother Dulari wishing New Years'. The video

My brother @RajuKher1 wanted to make a video where mom wishes the world #HappyNewYear. So she asks him what should she say? Then instead wishes me. Calls me #Ram and my bro #Lakshman. Raju’s surprised expression is priceless. How cute, heartwarming & filmy!! 😂🤓😍 #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/8MbIq23qdL — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 2, 2020

New Amsterdam is an American medical drama television series, which is inspired by the novel Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. First premiered in September 2018, New Amsterdam chronicles the story of Dr. Max Goodwin, as he becomes the medical director of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals and aims to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide exceptional care to patients.

