Anupam Kher Shares Video Of Farmer Singing Justin Bieber's 'Baby', Says 'talent Unlimited'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who has now become a man of international presence, has not only established himself as an A-lister in Bollywood but also seems to be adding more feathers to his cap by working in several international ventures like New Amsterdam. Besides being lauded for his onscreen performances and unmatched talent, Anupam Kher is also known for creating waves with his social media presence. Recently, the actor shared a viral video of an Indian farmer on his social media handle. Here are the details.

Anupam Kher shared the video of the ‘singing farmer’

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Anupam Kher recently shared a viral video of a farmer from Karnataka, who recreated Justin Bieber’s Baby. In the video shared, the farmer can be seen singing the much-popular song in traditional rural attire. With the video shared, Anupam Kher appreciated the farmer for his attitude and aptitude for learning English. The actor lauded the anonymous farmer for his spirit. Anupam Kher captioned the viral video as, “Talent Unlimited: I got this video as a forward and I had to share it with you all. This is a farmer from Karnataka, India. I am sure he doesn’t speak much of English. But here the way he is singing the @justinbieber song and with that attitude is proof enough of his aptitude for learning. This is my India. Jai Ho to him and his celebration of life spirit.👏👍😎😍” Take a look at the video shared by Anupam Kher:

Anupam Kher's Hollywood show

New Amsterdam is an American medical drama television series, which is inspired by the novel Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. First premiered in September 2018, New Amsterdam chronicles the story of Dr. Max Goodwin, as he becomes the medical director of one of the United States' oldest public hospitals and aims to reform the neglected facility by tearing up its bureaucracy to provide exceptional care to patients.

