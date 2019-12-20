CAA: Anupam Kher Posts Video Appealing Students, Says 'protecting India Is Your Duty'

In the wake of the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), veteran actor Anupam Kher took to his Twitter account earlier today and posted a video with an appeal to the youth to protect their fundamental rights. Joining the bandwagon of the many celebrities who raised their voice against the ongoing protests, Anupam Kher spoke about the citizens' fundamental right to protect the heritage of the country from the group of people who have been intentionally damaging public property all over the country. The citizens have been protesting the new CAA through peaceful demonstrations as they march together holding placards with slogans against the government.

Take a look at Anupam Kher's tweet:

My appeal to all wonderful students of India - Protest is your right. But Protecting India is your duty.🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WkCQCfZEEz — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 20, 2019

The actor pointed out that the political unrest in India has been extremely unsettling and distracting. He added that the citizens have been students at some point in their lives and participated in demonstrations against establishments and that they are rightful in the current protest. However, he also stated that the troublemakers are those who have an intention to harm the integrity of the nation as they are the ones who intervene in student protests for their own benefit. Such people, Kher emphasized, are dangerous to the future of the citizens, the country as well as the students.

Anupam Kher also condemned the acts of vandalism caused by such people by highlighting the recent violent outbursts like torching of buses and other public properties. In an agitated and cautious tone, he also dished out at the artists, journalists, and dignitaries who pose as imposters by sympathizing with the students or any minority groups- all for their own personal gains.

CAA protests rock the nation

In Delhi, buses were burnt and Jamia Millia students were attacked by the police. The capital city is currently experiencing internet shut down in several places. While several parts of the country saw violent protests, there were places where people were seen protesting in a peaceful manner, particularly at Delhi's Jantar Mantar where the demonstrators sang Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara in patriotic fervor. The students and the youth of the country have held protests in many cities in the country including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Chennai among others.

