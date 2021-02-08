Anupam Kher Shares Quirky Note For 'legendary' Uncle PL Kher, Calls Him 'iconic & Funny'

In his latest Instagram post, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a picture of him spending quality time with his uncle PL Kher. Calling him a ‘legendary’ person, the actor opined that his uncle is a ‘smart, funny, intelligent and charming. Anupam added that the elderly always makes his burst out in laughter with his funny stories and it was after a long time that the entire Kher clan got an opportunity to have a gala time together. Check out the post shared by the actor below.

Anupam Kher’s ‘legendary’ uncle PL Kher:

As soon as the photos were posted online, fans of the actor were quick to react to it. While some found it ‘amazing’, others called them ‘cool’. Sweet comments haven’t stopped flooding the comment section of the actor. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously, the actor travelled down the memory lane and shared a portfolio picture of himself of the year 1981, when he decided to travel to Mumbai to become an actor. The monochrome picture, sees him sporting a bearded look as the actor glares at the camera. While sharing the story of the picture, Anupam wrote, “Story of these pics; I came to the city of Mumbai on June 3rd 1981 to make it in the movies! I left this portfolio pic with the office of @rajshrifilms on the 15th June 1981 for consideration for any role in their films.”

“I had no particular place to stay. So gave the address of my #NationalSchoolOfDrama friend @k.razdan. In the last 40years, I have done four blockbuster films with them. My debut film #Saaransh (1984) #HumAapkeHaiKaun (1994) #Vivah (2006) and #PremRatanDhanPayo (2015). I was really shocked and touched when #GuptaJi of @rajshrifilms sent me this pic last week as a memory and a token of their love. They are amazing. Jai Ho!!”, he added.

