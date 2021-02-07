Anupam Kher Recalls Journey To Become An Actor With Nostalgic Photo, Take A Look

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is often seen sharing interesting updates on social media while reminiscing some old lost memories. Creating a nostalgic space, the actor took a trip down memory lane and shared a couple of pictures from the time he came to Mumbai for the first time. The actor took to Instagram and recapitulated the memories from 1981 when he arrived in Mumbai with a hope to become an actor.

Anupam Kher recalls old memory

The picture shared by him was the portfolio one that he used to send to various production houses for considering him into any film. Narrating the story behind the picture the actor wrote that he came to Mumbai on June 3rd, 1981 to make it in the movies. He had left this portfolio picture with the office of Rajshri Films on the 15th June 1981 for consideration for any role in their films. Apart from this, the actor even shared the address of his friend that he wrote behind the picture. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he wrote, “I had no particular place to stay. So gave the address of my #NationalSchoolOfDrama friend Karan K Razdan. In the last 40years, I have done four blockbuster films with them. My debut film #Saaransh (1984) #HumAapkeHaiKaun (1994) #Vivah (2006) and #PremRatanDhanPayo (2015)." He added, "I was really shocked and touched when #GuptaJi of @rajshrifilms sent me this pic last week as a memory and a token of their love. They are amazing. Jai Ho!!"

Anupam made his presence felt on the silver screen with some spectacular films like Saaransh, Beta, Hum Apka Hai Koun, Baby, and many more that have been super hits. Earlier, Anupam shared a post by Humans Of Bombay where he spoke about how his mother Dulari taught him the virtues of being truthful and maintaining humility at all times. Anupam Kher went on to share that every day before going to school, his mom would say something on the lines of one's best day is as good as the day ahead of them.

Meanwhile, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting of his next film The Kashmir Files that has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri. He will also be seen in upcoming projects like The Last Show where he will share screen space with his friend and co-actor Satish Kaushik. The film is again directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

