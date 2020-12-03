Anupam Kher Shares Inspiring Quotes From His Book 'Your Best Day Is Today'; Check Out

Actor Anupam Kher recently shared a few thoughts from his book ‘Your Best Day Is Today'. Taking to Instagram, along with sharing motivational quotes, the actor also unveiled the release date of his book. Judging by the quotes, it appears that his writing piece is all about ‘self-help’ and ‘life learnings’.

Anupam Kher shares inspiring quotes

While describing his book, the actor added that it is his attempt to reach out to everyone and share his personal experience revolving around ‘self-discovery’ and ‘willpower’. The veteran actor wasn’t behind to address the COVID-19 pandemic and related this scarce period to inculcate the feeling of optimism amongst his fans.

While doing so, he also announced that the book launch will take place on Saturday, December 5. However, pre-order of the copy is already made available. Check out the post shared by him here:

This book is an attempt to reach out to everyone and share common experiences – a journey of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs, and the strength of positive thinking. During such times, when you are fighting to stay positive, a look for some normalcy and a ray of hope, any helping hand adds light to the darkness that surrounds you. A call or even a word of encouragement is uplifting. When one is going through a time of adversity, it is important to identify, separate and acknowledge these emotions and thoughts. It is now more evident than ever that adaptability is the key to survival.

Soon after the book launch, the actor will also launch his podcast Anupam Cares on iHeartRadio. He, took to Twitter, to share the trailer of his podcast and also expressed his excitement for the upcoming venture. In the clip, Anupam travels back in time, by addressing all his childhood mischiefs.

Along with it, he also details the tumultuous career graph of his early acting days. In the podcast, listeners will be able to hear stories of exemplary unsung heroes from around the world. They will get to learn inspiring lessons from their journey. Take a look at the tweet here:

Ladies & Gentlemen!! I cannot wait until Dec 7th to share my podcast #AnupamCares with you… so I’m giving you a little sneak peek TODAY! Listen to the trailer and subscribe! So you don’t miss the episodes. 😍😎 @iHeartPodcasts @iHeartRadio https://t.co/FX84B7R147 pic.twitter.com/ySf31gxKkN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 2, 2020

