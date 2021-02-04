Anupam Kher Poses With His Face Mould, Says 'I Look At Myself In Different Ways'

Anupam Kher is quite active on social media. He recently took to his Instagram to upload a picture with his face mould. In the picture, the actor is sitting in an office chair while his face mould is kept near the camera. He added a thoughtful caption to the image that reads, "If I speak of myself in different ways, that is because I look at myself in different ways.:) Pic shot by @sivan_santosh". The comment section is filled with heart emojis and compliments. Take a look at Anupam Kher's photos.

Anupam Kher's Instagram Post

Earlier, he shared a video where he was having a conversation with his mother, Dulari. He complimented her and also had a conversation with his brother Raju Kher, who was also present in the room. The 2-minute video shows the bond between the sons and their mother. The comment section is filled with fans complimenting his mother. Watch it here.

A few days ago, Anupam Kher came across his authored book Best Day is Today at IGI airport. While being excited about seeing it at number 1, he captured a video and shared it on his Instagram. The actor was in Delhi and was returning when he saw his book in the store. In the video shared by the actor, he is seen having a conversation with the store staff. He questioned them about the sales and if it is really the best selling book. To which, the staff replied that it indeed was.

The book in question was released on November 15, 2020. Anupam dedicated this book to his mother, Dulari, who is often seen on his Instagram feed. The actor usually shares videos of his mother under the hashtag #DulariRocks The book was written entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown and also talks about how this unexpected and uncertain situation altered our daily lives. Take a look at the video.

Anupam Kher's movies

Anupam Kher's movies that are widely popular include Ram Lakhan (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khel (1992), Darr (1993), Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), Haseena Maan Jaayegi and many more. He has released three books titled 'The Best Thing About You is You!', 'Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly' and 'The Best Day is Today!'.

