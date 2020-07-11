Anupam Kher shares throwback picture from school days, asks fans to spot him

Ever since the lockdown has begun, veteran actor Anupam Kher has been on a throwback spree where he can be seen sharing old pictures while recalling some fond memories of his past. Recently, Anupam shared a classic monochrome picture from his school days and asked his fans to identify him from the bunch. The old unseen picture of the actor seems to be from those usual class photographs where the unrecognizable legendary actor can be seen posing with his other classmates and teachers.

"Fourth from left in the bottom"

Anupam shared the picture on Instagram and informed that the picture is from the time when he was in class fifth. In the caption, he asked his fans to spot him out just for the heck of fun. As soon as Anupam shared the post and started the interesting game, several fans flocked to the comment section to show their active participation. One of the users jokingly commented upon Anupam Kher’s baldness and wrote that probably people will get confused as they would be searching out for the actor who is bald. Another user commented that Anupam Kher’s innocent eyes make it easier for his fans to spot him in the crowd. A third user chimed in and gave the correct answer and spotted the actor immediately He wrote that the little one sitting in the front row at the bottom is the “star of Bollywood.” Another user who got confused while identifying Anupam mentioned that it is very difficult to spot the Kuch Kuh Hota Hai actor as all looks so similar.

Earlier, Anupam Kher had shared an amazing story of his early career days where he described his fondness of sending his signed picture autographs to his fans. He shared a classic picture of himself from the early ’80s when he has just started his career in Bollywood with just seven to eight films. In the autographed picture, a young actor and theatre artist can be seen wearing a blue sweater and flashing his beautiful smile. Anupam who recently completed 36 years in the Indian cinema has enthralled his fans with some brilliant films and his iconic roles. While captioning the film, the actor renumerated the time when he had a fantasy of sending his autographed pictures to his fans just like the other stars did.

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

