Actor Jagdeep's Demise: Anupam Kher Pens A Heart-warming Note, Recalls Old Memories

As soon as the news of the demise of veteran actor Jagdeep Jaffery broke, many celebrities took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the legendary actor. Veteran actor Anupam Kher mourned the demise of the great actor and comedian on social media with a heart-warming note. Anupam sherd two throwback pictures of Jagdeep and wrote that he was one of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry.

Anupam Kher pens tribute for actor Jagdeep

Anupam Kher shared a picture of the actor from his early career days where he is looking handsome in formals while the other one seems to be from the time he portrayed the character of Soorma Bhopali in the film Sholay. While paying his tribute to the actor and offering prayers to the departed soul, Anupam wrote that another great star flew from the ground to the sky. He praised the actor and mentioned that he had no as a comedian.

Anupam also recalled a conversation with the legendary star in a party where he had said that in today’s time, It is easy to laugh, but very difficult to make other laughs. Apart from Anupam, scores of other celebrities like Shatrughan Sinha, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and many more also penned their tribute for the late actor on social media.

Veteran actor Jagdeep, aka Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81. According to the reports, the funeral will be held on Thursday at Mazgaon Mustafa Bazaar burial ground in Mumbai. The official statement from his family is still awaited. Apart from playing 'Soorma Bhopali' in Sholay, Jagdeep has worked in more than 400 films. He was featured in films like Purana Mandir (1984), Salman Khan's dad in Andaz Apna Apna (1994). He has also directed a movie Soorma Bhopali with this character as the protagonist. The late actor started his film career as a child artist in B. R. Chopra's Afsana. He established himself as a comedian from the movie Brahmachari. Jagdeep was last seen in Gali Gali Chor Hai, starring Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Mugdha Godse in the lead roles. The Rumi Jaffrey directorial released in 2012.

