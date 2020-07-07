Anupam Kher Gets Nostalgic As He Posts An Old Picture From 80s, Shares Interesting Story

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been on a throwback spree ever since the lockdown was imposed in wake of coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been revisiting old memories and recapitulating his old days in the entertainment industry. Recently, Anupam shared an amazing story of his early career days where he described his fondness of sending his signed picture autographs to his fans. He shared a classic picture of himself from the early ’80s when he has just started his career in Bollywood with just seven to eight films.

Anupam Kher gets nostalgic

In the autographed picture, a young actor and theatre artist can be seen wearing a blue sweater and flashing his beautiful smile. Anupam who recently completed 36 years in the Indian cinema has enthralled his fans with some brilliant films and his iconic roles. While captioning the film, the actor renumerated the time when he had a fantasy of sending his autographed pictures to his fans just like the other stars did.

Read: Anupam Kher Pens A Sweet Wish On Dalai Lama's 85th Birthday; See Post Here

Read: Varun Dhawan Wishes Anupam Kher On Guru Purnima; Says 'I Am Eternally Grateful To You'

The actor even admitted that he always preferred ace photographer of those days Gautam Rajadhyaksha for his pictures. Anupam said that though the photographer was very expensive, however, he wanted his pictures to be clicked by him as all top actors were his clients. Anupam narrated his encounter with the celebrity photographer and the conversations he had with him. The Saransh actor wrote that after he reached out to the photographer, he was super impressed by the intellectuality that Anupam held, and he without charging a single penny for the photoshoot.

Anupam recently shared a classic throwback picture from the sets of the 1991 film Hum, in which he co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kader Khan, and Kimi Katkar. In the old picture, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen posing with Anupam Kher along with the director Mukul Anand.

Anupam shared the beautiful picture on Instagram where the trio can be seen posing in between their shoots. While captioning the post, Anupam wrote that this picture was sent to the actor by his makeup man of earlier days Bahadur Singh where he is seen posing with the “tallest persona in our film industry” Amitabh Bachchan Ji. Anupam mentioned that the still is from the shooting of the film Hum in Mauritius. The actor also confessed that the picture has revived so many memories of joy, happiness, fun moments, and much more that he spent with the entire casts and crew then. Anupam also wrote that he miss the director Mukul Anand and wrote that he was an amazing human being.

(Image credit: Anupam Khe/ Instagram)

Read: Anupam Kher Reminisces 'Hum' Days With Amitabh Bachchan In Throwback Pic

Read: Anupam Kher Extends Wishes On Guru Purnima, Credits His Teachers For His Successful Career

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.