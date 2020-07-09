Kolkata Girl Recreates Mozart's 40th Symphony; Lata Mangeshkar & Anupam Kher Heap Praise

A perfect example of how music has no language was seen when a 22-year-old woman from Kolkata, created a video of her singing Mozart’s 40th Symphony, but by using Indian classical music notes. The video ruled social media so much so, that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar also shared the video made by Samadipta Mukherjee.

"Namaskar. Mujhe ye video kisine bheja, is ladki ne mahan Austrian sangeetkar Mozart ki 40th Symphony G Minor ko Bhartiya Sargam mein bahut sudar tarah se gaaya hai. Main isko aashirwad deti hun ki ye ek acchi gaayika bane," sharing the video from her own Twitter ID, the legendary singer, was all praises about this young lady from Kolkata.

Namaskar. Mujhe ye video kisine bheja, is ladki ne mahan Austrian sangeetkar Mozart ki 40th Symphony G Minor ko Bhartiya Sargam mein bahut sudar tarah se gaaya hai. Main isko aashirwad deti hun ki ye ek acchi gaayika bane. pic.twitter.com/J6u2GyWbCD — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) July 6, 2020

Speaking to Republic TV, Samadipta called the appreciation from all corners, especially the one from Lata Mangeshkar, to be 'unexplainable.'

"It was just a normal singing video, not even a pre-recorded one, was a live video which I posted on the eve of World Music Day. It was okay to my ears and was satisfied, hence uploaded. Extremely unexpected that so many people would be sharing it all over the country," said the singer who is also pursuing her M.A in English Honours from Calcutta University. The singer terms herself 'lucky' that the video went viral enough to reach the legend herself.

"Came to know about in July sometime, when I got multiple calls from my friends and family. Some shared the Twitter link as well. I could not believe it," said Samadipta, who also claimed that it still gives her goosebumps every time she thinks of Lata Mangeshkar's retweet. Samadipta also went on to say that it is a dream of singers to be heard by Mangeshkar once in their life, and receiving such kind of appreciation is something which is 'beyond her imagination!'

Not only Lata Mangeshkar, but multiple personalities of the art world shared and appreciated her composition, actor Anupam Kher is one of them. Kher not only commented on her post on Instagram, but shared the video too. The fusion created by Mukherjee is still ruling social media and finding her more appreciation every passing day.

