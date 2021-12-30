As Anupam Kher has been enjoying his niece Vrinda Kher's wedding, he has been delighting his fans by sharing fun and interesting glimpses of the wedding rituals on social media. The actor now shared a funny behind-the-scenes video clip of his mother, Dulari and his son, Sikandar Kher who were seen having a fun banter about dyeing the latter's hair. Watch the video ahead.

Anupam Kher hails 'Dulari Rocks' as his mother recalls Sikandar Kher's funny incident

Anupam Kher recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video clip giving a sneak peek at his fun family banter from his niece's wedding. In the video, his mother, Dulari, who is already a huge hit among the netizens approached Sikandar Kher and asked him to dye his grey hair. As she sweetly urged him to dye his grey hair, everyone around them laughed while Sikandar Kher reminded her how she always liked his hair the way they were. She further expressed her love to him and recalled some funny incidents from his childhood. She then revealed how little Sikandar used to eat several eggs at one time and mentioned how he was a chubby kid. She further went down the memory lane and stated how he never let her sit with him and whoever she was around, he used to ask them to leave. Anupam Kher's mother also mentioned how the Aarya actor had huge bums in his childhood and referred to it with a Kashmiri term 'Mandaloo.'

The caption read, "Scenes from the marriage; Every Indian marriage has very entertaining behind the scenes episodes. Here mom is describing @sikandarkher’s childhood horror stories. My cousins @bhavna.kher & @ruchika.kher and @priyankakher are just confirming those stories. While friends of @vrindakher are applying mehndi. It is hilarious!! For those who don’t understand Kashmiri, #Mandaloo means bums!!"

Numerous celebrity artists and fans took to Anupam Kher's latest Instagram video and dropped laughing emojis in the comments section to express how they were laughing out loud after watching the video. Some of them also hailed 'Dulari Rocks' while others mentioned how she was too cute. Even Sikandar Kher took to the comments section and dropped in a laughing emoji while cracking up at eh 'Mandaloo' reference in the video. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anupam Kher's latest Instagram video.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher