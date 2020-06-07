Anupam Kher Shares Heartfelt Video On Digital Launch Of His Autobiographical Play

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has released his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website. The actor shared a video on social media while describing his emotions on releasing the play which he feels will give some hope to people during these stressful times. In the clip, the actor called the day as an important part of his life where he will disclose some of the unknown facts about himself on the digital platform.

Anupam Kher streams his play on the digital platform

Anupam shared the gripping clip on his Instagram page where he spoke about his excitement level after releasing the autobiographical play. In the video, the actor said, “It’s been 36 years in the industry and I had never imagined that a forest officer’s son would reach up to such a level. I had never thought that a boy who never got marks above 35 per cent in school would someday release a play based on his life. This means that anything can happen in life. We usually tend to give up very soon or we try to capture our dreams with the hope of never fulfilling it. If you let your dreams fly in the open then there is no end to it.”

Earlier, Akshay Kumar shared his excitement on social media about the launch of his dear friend Anupam Kher’s autobiographical play. Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of the play on his Twitter handle while narrating his eagerness to watch the play online. In the clip, Anupam can be seen addressing a houseful auditorium while narrating his journey in Bollywood and the iconic roles he portrayed in his career of 36 years in the industry.

Anil Kapoor shared a smiling picture of the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor on the micro-blogging site and considered himself fortunate enough to have watched the play on stage and also wrote how he was taken aback by the acting skills of the legendary actor.

Sometime back, Anupam shared an exciting news on social media where he launched his own website www.theanupamkher.com to spread positivity in people's life. Apart from this, celebrations turned double for the actor as he completed 36 years in the entertainment industry.

