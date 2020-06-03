Anupam Kher Launches His Own Website As He Completes 39 Years In Entertainment Industry

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared the exciting news on social media. The versatile actor who is often known to experiment with unique stints throughout his career, recently launched his own website www.theanupamkher.com to spread positivity in people's life. Apart from this, celebrations turned double for the actor as he completed 39 years in the entertainment industry.

Anupam Kher launches his own website

The actor treated his fans with the teaser of his website while sharing the good news on his Twitter handle. The actor gave a glimpse of his website with a small video that showed the overall view of his newly launched website. The clip gives an overall view of his website including several categories describing the actor like his bio, awards, latest projects, books, gallery, plays performed by the actor, and many more. The video shows a segment that reads “came to Mumbai with dreams in my eyes. 39 years later, they still continue.”

It was on the 3rd of June, 1981 I came to the city of Mumbai with million dreams. 39 years later, I can proudly say that God & people have been kind. Today I am launching another dream project, my website https://t.co/qESpl8z92y. Do check it out. I need your blessings & love!🙏 pic.twitter.com/F5zdtGCATq — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 3, 2020

While captioning the post, the Baby actor penned his emotions and recalled the time he stepped in Mumbai with dreams in his eyes. The actor wrote that he came to the city in 1981 with millions of dreams and now after completing 39 years in the industry, he feels blessed to be loved by the people as he launched his another dream project.

Several fans of the actor poured in their love over the good news while congratulating him. One of the users praised the actor for his iconic work and wrote that Anupam is one of the most successful actors and it’s his hard work and struggle that has made him a versatile actor. Another user hailed the phenomenal acting of the actor and lauded his work while wishing him luck for the future. A third user chimed in and wrote that all his fans are proud of him for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Anupam Kher has been spreading positivity with his words of wisdom. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram page and shared a video where he spoke about how people are spending their lockdown while reflecting on their life. In the gripping clip, he spoke about how the lockdown is useful for the younger generation who can spend their time while thinking about towards which direction they want their life to move on.

