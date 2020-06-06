Anupam Kher Reveals He Was Suffering From Facial Paralysis While Doing Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anupam Kher has delivered a lot of memorable performances on-screen over the years. His character in Hum Aapke Hain Koun is also remembered by the audience to date. Anupam Kher was recently involved in an interaction with an entertainment portal. During the interaction, Anupam Kher revealed that he got facial paralysis while doing one of the most popular movies of all time, Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Anupam Kher's facial paralysis

During the media interaction, he opened up about his facial paralysis while doing the film. While talking to the portal, Anupam Kher revealed that when he was doing Hum Aapke Hain Koun he got facial paralysis and he immediately went to the director Sooraj Barjatya. Anupam Kher told Suraj Barjatya about his condition and told him that his face is twisted but he is ready to shoot despite the facial paralysis. Anupam Kher added that when you confront situations, it makes you believe more in yourself.

Other celebrities who suffered from facial paralysis

Even though the actor suffered a facial paralysis, it did not harm his confidence in himself and he still went on to work on the film. Several other celebrities in Bollywood have also been diagnosed with facial paralysis in the past. Actor-singer Raageshwari Loomba was also one of the celebrities to have been diagnosed with facial paralysis. She was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, more commonly known as a type of facial paralysis in the year 2000. However, she rose back again from it. After her recovery, Raageshwari Loomba was seen in the fifth season of reality TV show Bigg Boss.

Anupam Kher and Hum Aapke Hain Koun

The veteran actor Anupam Kher had played the role of Professor Siddharth Choudhury in the movie. His performance in the film is one of the finest by the actor. The film was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. The family drama’s plot revolved around the life of a married couple and their bond with other family members. The movie released in 1992 and is considered one of the most popular movies in the Indian film industry.

On the work front, Anupam Kher will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s action film Sooryavanshi. The movie features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The movie also features Nikitin Dheer, Kumud Mishra, Javed Jaafri, Jackie Shroff and others in pivotal roles. During the lockdown, Anupam Kher is also keeping his fans entertained through his social media.

