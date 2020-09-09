Anupam Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Support Kangana After BMC Demolishes Office In Mumbai

Anupam Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Ashoke Pandit, and many more condemned the demolition of a portion of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai bungalow by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished "illegal alterations" at the Bandra bungalow of the 33-year-old acto

Krishnamoorthi wrote, "When laws of the land are totally disregarded by leaders themselves it is obvious we are slipping into a mafia state. What has happened to #KanganaRanaut s property today is a shame not only to our state but our entire country. Leaders cannot come from such hubris - shame" [sic]

ग़लत ग़लत ग़लत है !! इसको bulldozer नही #Bullydozer कहते है। किसी का घरोंदा इस बेरहमी से तोड़ना बिल्कुल ग़लत है। इसका सबसे बड़ा प्रभाव या प्रहार @KanganaTeam के घर पर नहीं बल्कि मुम्बई की ज़मीन और ज़मीर पर हुआ है। अफ़सोस अफ़सोस अफ़सोस है। ☹️ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 9, 2020

Ranaut, who reached Mumbai after the demolition process began, has alleged the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her fight with the Shiv Sena after she said she feared Mumbai police more than the movie mafia following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ashoke Pandit wrote, "Only a leader with a strong spine and a chest of “56 inch” can be a true leader who can take brickbats and pats with a smile. Any lesser being with one criticism ends up breaking houses and offices of its critics. #MahaSarkarVsKangana #BharatForKangana"[sic]

In a parallel development, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at the property of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai. A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter. Ranaut, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC

