Bollywood Celebrities Slam BMC Over Kangana's Office Demolition In Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Renuka Shahane, Nikhil Dwivedi, Hansal Mehta, and others took to their Twitter handles to slam Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for partially demolishing Kangana Ranaut's property in Mumbai. The BMC began demolishing the ‘Queen’ actor’s office in Mumbai on Wednesday while she was still en route to the city from Chandigarh. BMC workers armed with jackhammers, demolition tools started to bring down a portion of Kangana's office with the help of a JCB machine. The workers broke into her office premises and began the demolition proceedings inside as well.

Actor Renuka Shahane wrote, "Though I did not like @KanganaTeam 's comment comparing Mumbai to POK I am appalled by the revenge demolition carried out by @mybmc You do not have to stoop so low. @CMOMaharashtra please intervene. There is a pandemic we are dealing with. Do we need this unnecessary drama?"[sic]

Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi highlighted that he doesn't support Kangana's thoughts but BMC's act is 'wrong'. He said, "There r 2 sides now. Both claim high moral ground but either don't speak whn wrong is commited on another. We shud ve spoken whn #AamirKhan was being unduly targeted. As we shud speak now in ths particular case of urs!! Sadly we r as divided on either side as the entire nation is. I don't support #KanganaRanaut's often exaggerated & at times even factually incorrect allegations against the movie industry. I am SUPPORTING her on today's happenings. What's being done is WRONG."[sic]

Director Hansal Mehta wrote, "Questions to BMC after their 'prompt' demolition of illegal structures. Can they show equal promptness in clearing illegal parking lots all over Andheri West? Can they show same promptness in fixing roads and filling potholes?" [sic]

Kangana Ranaut as a single woman is boldly challenging the entrenched intolerant patriarchy and mafia that is putting Mumbai under the shadow of fear. #DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) September 9, 2020

What guts .. Kangana .. She is self made .. coming from a small place..it’s her hard earned money..and it’s really shameful to demolish a female ‘s house suddenly with a notice..this is mental harassment and provoking a woman to commit suicide..#KanganaRanaut #hardearnedmoney — Shilpi Sharma (@iamshilpisharma) September 9, 2020

