Anupam Kher Shares A Fun Video That Includes His Mother Dulari Kher

Anupam Kher recently uploaded a funny video of his mother Dulari Kher with the fun hashtag - Dulari Rocks. Viewers could see a whimsical conversation between Anupam Kher and his mother. Take a look at the video and how fans have responded to the post as well.

Anupam Kher's post

At the start of the video, viewers can see Anupam Kher sitting on the sofa and asking his mother to come and sit with him. But she seems in a hurry, Anupam Kher explains in the caption that this is because she is watching a soap opera in the other room.

Anupam Kher finally reveals to his mother that his friend and the filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has sent some kheer for her. Dulari Kher seems happy and proceeds to leave the room. This is when Anupam Kher asks his mother to send him some regards.

Anupam Kher also mentioned much about the video in his caption. The caption read - "Mom can’t be disturbed when she’s watching Saibaba serial on tv. But I had a great distraction for her. Yes!! You guessed it right! #Kheer!! Sent specially for her by my friend @ashokepandit1. When I told her to say Jai Ho to Ashok Ji, halfway through she said,”(don't speak rubbish, no one says Jai Ho to children). Topic closed!! (emoji) #DulariRocks" (sic).

Many fans and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit responded to the video. Take a look at the responses on the video:

Anupam Kher is quite active on Instagram and frequently posts photos and videos with his mother Dulari Kher. In the last video, Anupam Kher mentions - "It is mad mad family Mom kept insisting that she wants kheer and not chocolate cake even though the cake was brought by me for her and Raju’s family for no reason. She participated in the Cake cutting ceremony reluctantly while my brother was singing that song in the tune of a kirtan" (sic). Take a look at his post:

