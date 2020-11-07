Anupam Kher Unveils Cover Of His Third Book 'Your Best Day Is Today', Hopes Fans Like It

On Friday night, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram to unveil the cover of his third book, Your Best Day Is Today. "Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting the cover of my third book Your Best Day Is Today!! Hope you all like it," he wrote. He went on to thank Ashok Chopra and Hay House India for making it possible. On November 5 Anupam Kher gave away the details about his book.

Anupam unveils the cover of his 3rd book

On Thursday, The Accidental Prime Minister actor took to Twitter and posted a 2-minute long video. In it, Kher said that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the lives of everyone, including him, and hence he decided to pen down his thoughts in a book. He also spoke about the time when his family members were tested for the virus. More so, Anupam Kher felt that the pandemic also shaped many in different ways.

“The #Pandemic has changed our lives forever. It has also put us on the path of self-discovery, willpower, small triumphs & the strength of positive thinking. I managed to write a book about all this in this #Lockdown. More about it very soon. Jai Ho! #NewBookAnnouncement,” Kher wrote on social media, sharing his video.

Anupam Kher's books

It was in 2011 when Anupam published his first book, The Best Thing About You Is You!. In 2019, he published his second book titled, Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography. Apart from this, he has also co-written several books.

On the work front, Anupam Kher has returned to New York and resumed the shoot of his American series- New Amsterdam. Announcing the news, he recently shared a photo with his co-actor Ryan Eggold and wrote, "We are back". New Amsterdam is a series based on a book called Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. In it, Anupam Kher plays the role of Dr Vijay Kapoor who is the head of the Neurological Department.

