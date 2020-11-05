US Elections 2020: 14 Celebs Who Voted For The First Time Ever In US Elections

As Hollywood celebrities line up to vote, many of them are coming forward to mention that they are actually voting for the first time ever. Be it Selena Gomez or Ryan Gosling, these lists of celebs have taken to the poll booth for the very first time on US soil. Take a look:

US Elections 2020

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez recently revealed that she was going to vote in the US 2020 Elections for the first time ever, in an interview with the Voting Power Hour host. She also added that before that, she felt her vote didn't count and also regretted that. She also added that despite whatever the US Elections 2020 results may be, people must vote.

Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively took to Instagram to mention that it was Ryan's first time voting in the 2020 US election. Ryan also thanked Blake for helping him through the process. Ryan further asked all his fans to vote as well.

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal admitted on his own podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, that he had never voted before. He also added that he would vote this time. He further mentioned that he was doing many voting campaigns.

John Oliver

John Oliver also voted for the first time as he is an immigrant who gained citizenship last December. He also talked a bit about the whole experience on his show. John added he was very happy to have voted.

Tan France

Tan France gained his US citizenship on June 9. He mentioned in many interviews that he was happy to be voting. He also added that he hoped his fans would vote as well.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg has also voted for the first time this year. In a podcast with Big Boy's Neighborhood, the rapper added he was going to vote for the first time ever. He also said he wasn't aware that he could vote due to his records.

Cobie Smulders

Canadian actor Cobie Smulders also gained her US citizenship in September and voted for the first time. She mentioned on Instagram that she had been staying in the country for 16 years and was very happy to finally be able to vote. She also urged her fans to vote.

Yolanda Hadid

Bella and Gigi Hadid's mother also became a US citizen after a long time and voted. Bella also added a sweet post on her Instagram mentioning the same. Yolanda was very happy that she was able to vote, revealed the caption.

Asante Blackk

Asante Blackk also voted for the first time. He recently turned 18 years old and thus was eligible to vote. He mentioned on Instagram that he was happy to have voted.

Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo also voted for the first time. He mentioned in his post that it was his first time voting. He also took the opportunity to urge his fans to vote.

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka also voted for the first time. Like Asante Blackk, she also recently turned 18 years old and thus was eligible to vote. She also added a fun post on Instagram.

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson also voted for the first time. He mentioned this in a tweet and added that he was happy to vote. He also urged his fans to vote.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber also voted for the first time. She added a sweet post on Instagram. The model added that she would like everyone to vote this time for the sake of democracy.

Lola Consuelos

Lola Consuelos also voted for the first time, reportedly. She is the daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. She also added a fun post on Instagram showcasing that she voted.

Promo Pic Credit: Selena Gomez & Kaia Gerber's Instagram

