US Elections 2020: 14 Celebs Who Voted For The First Time Ever In US Elections

As Hollywood celebrities line up to vote, many of them are coming forward to mention that they are actually voting for the first time ever. Be it Selena Gomez or Ryan Gosling, these lists of celebs have taken to the poll booth for the very first time on US soil. Take a look:
Selena Gomez recently revealed that she was going to vote in the US 2020 Elections for the first time ever, in an interview with the Voting Power Hour host. She also added that before that, she felt her vote didn't count and also regretted that. She also added that despite whatever the US Elections 2020 results may be, people must vote.
Blake Lively took to Instagram to mention that it was Ryan's first time voting in the 2020 US election. Ryan also thanked Blake for helping him through the process. Ryan further asked all his fans to vote as well.
Shaquille O'Neal admitted on his own podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, that he had never voted before. He also added that he would vote this time. He further mentioned that he was doing many voting campaigns.
This @televisionacad win for Outstanding Variety Talk Show Series can only be attributed to John Oliver vs. Danbury - journalism at its finest! @hbo @lastweektonight #KathleenGriffith #JohnOliver #HBO #Emmys2020 #Emmys #johnolivershow #johnoliverlastweektonight #lastweektonightwithjohnoliver
John Oliver also voted for the first time as he is an immigrant who gained citizenship last December. He also talked a bit about the whole experience on his show. John added he was very happy to have voted.
Tan France gained his US citizenship on June 9. He mentioned in many interviews that he was happy to be voting. He also added that he hoped his fans would vote as well.
Snoop Dogg has also voted for the first time this year. In a podcast with Big Boy's Neighborhood, the rapper added he was going to vote for the first time ever. He also said he wasn't aware that he could vote due to his records.
After many hours in a Federal building double masked, lathering myself repeatedly in hand sanitizer and acing the first test I’ve taken since High School I am a Dual Citizen of 🇨🇦/🇺🇸 (Canada you will always be my first❤️). I have been living in the US for 16 years now working and paying taxes, making little humans, creating a family and making this Country my home. But I have been unable to Vote. I am excited to do so in this coming election in November. It is an opportunity that I will not waste and am grateful to have my Vote count when so many people who are working and living in this country as long or longer than I have are not able to. Please do not waste this chance to express your beliefs and have it be counted. Please do not think that your vote does not matter. It does. I am a Democrat and will be casting my first 🇺🇸 vote for Presidential nominee @joebiden and VP @kamalaharris VOTE❤️
Canadian actor Cobie Smulders also gained her US citizenship in September and voted for the first time. She mentioned on Instagram that she had been staying in the country for 16 years and was very happy to finally be able to vote. She also urged her fans to vote.
Bella and Gigi Hadid's mother also became a US citizen after a long time and voted. Bella also added a sweet post on her Instagram mentioning the same. Yolanda was very happy that she was able to vote, revealed the caption.
Asante Blackk also voted for the first time. He recently turned 18 years old and thus was eligible to vote. He mentioned on Instagram that he was happy to have voted.
Noah Centineo also voted for the first time. He mentioned in his post that it was his first time voting. He also took the opportunity to urge his fans to vote.
Kiernan Shipka also voted for the first time. Like Asante Blackk, she also recently turned 18 years old and thus was eligible to vote. She also added a fun post on Instagram.
Mike Tyson also voted for the first time. He mentioned this in a tweet and added that he was happy to vote. He also urged his fans to vote.
i voted for the first time today and it felt really good. i’m so proud to be part of the election, because it’s become so clear how much power young people have to push this country towards progress — as long as we participate. i don’t want to grow up in a country that is going backwards. the past four years have shown us how much damage can be done when our leadership prioritizes property over people, tolerates racism, and ignores science. if you’re not sure if you want to vote, i ask you to consider who and what will be most affected if you don’t. please vote even if it sounds like a headache. do it with empathy, do it with love, and do it with reason because it matters 🇺🇸❤️
Kaia Gerber also voted for the first time. She added a sweet post on Instagram. The model added that she would like everyone to vote this time for the sake of democracy.
Lola Consuelos also voted for the first time, reportedly. She is the daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. She also added a fun post on Instagram showcasing that she voted.
