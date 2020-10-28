Anupam Kher Resumes Shoot For 'New Amsterdam' New Season; Says 'We're Back!'

Actor Anupam Kher, who was living in India for almost 8 months, has returned back to New York. He has resumed the shoot of his American series New Amsterdam. He recently shared a photo announcing the news with his co-actor Ryan Eggold. Have a look at the photo he shared of him and Ryan.

Anupam Kher resumes shoot of New Amsterdam series

He is not only popular for his work in Bollywood but is also famous in Hollywood films and TV series playing Indian characters. Anupam Kher's TV shows in Canada and the US have garnered him immense popularity globally. He was last seen in the New Amsterdam TV show that was being aired since 2018 as Dr. Kapoor. On October 28, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his co-star Ryan Eggold and inform the audience that he is back to work in New York.

It is a selfie of the two actors where they are dressed in their doctor’s attire and Ryan has removed his mask. Anupam Kher is wearing a sap green sweater and had covered his face with a printed yellow scarf which he removed for the picture. He wrote,”We are BACK!!” tagging Ryan Eggold. Fans are very curious as to when the new season will air. Fans have mentioned that they missed Dr Kapoor and Dr Goodwin played by Anupam and Ryan in the New Amsterdam TV show. Have a look at some of the fan reactions to the photo.

Image Credits: Anupam Kher's Instagram

He also shared an adorable video of a toddler who calls his name and says that he wants to meet Anupam. The toddler is the child of the scriptwriter of the show. Anupam wrote that wolf aka Daniel who isn't even an 'established actor yet' but pronounces his name with many variations. Take a look at the adorable video of baby Daniel.

More about New Amsterdam TV show

New Amsterdam is a series that first aired in 2018 on NBC. The series is based on a book called Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital by Eric Manheimer. The plot revolves around Dr Max Goodwin played by Ryan who tries to make reforms in the public hospital he is working in. It also showcases the lives of other doctors around him. Anupam Kher portrays the role of Dr Vijay Kapoor who is the head of the Neurological Department.

