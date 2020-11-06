Anupam Kher Enjoys A 'view From A Shopping Mall Balcony' In His Recent Post On Instagram

Anupam Kher recently shared a majestic view from a balcony in a mall. The actor, who is currently in New York, has been sharing snippets from his trip and thus keeping fans entertained. Anupam Kher has been documenting his journey and his work while his stay in the US. Fans have been loving the pictures from his trips.

Anupam Kher enjoys a 'view from a shopping mall balcony'

Anupam Kher's photos of New York have already pleased fans and thus the actor has now posted a video that showcased the marvellous view he was watching. As the video he shared begins, Anupam Kher can be seen standing calmly in casual clothing with a bag on his shoulder. As the video proceeds further, the camera pans towards the left to unveil the amazing view in front of him. The tall buildings and the green trees, with the skyline covered in fog and rain, made up for a blissful sight. Therefore, the actor posted it on his social media thus sharing the amazing view with his fans.

Upon sharing the video, Anupam Kher mentioned in the caption that the video shows the view from the balcony in a mall. He then added that the city of New York is trying to find its vibrancy and that very soon it will. He then added a smiley to end the caption with a hashtag that read circle of life. The actor in the video can be seen clearly enjoying the view and thus being completely enamoured by it. Prior to the video, Anupam Kher also shared some interesting views from his hotel room. The actor began his Instagram story by showing his amazing room where he is staying. He then also showed the marvellous sea in front of him. The room of Anupam Kher overlooked the ocean and thus created a beautiful sight for the actor. Thus Anupam Kher has been documenting his journey and has been having fun while in New York. Fans praised the actor in the comments for a marvellous video that was shared by him on his timeline.

