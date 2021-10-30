Anupam Kher Wraps 1st Shooting Schedule Of 'Uunchai'; Calls It 'life Changing Experience'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was shooting for this upcoming film, Uunchai, in Nepal for the past few weeks. He recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film. Sharing the news, the actor also wrote the movie and its shoot in Nepal was a life-changing experience for him. He also revealed the shoot made him reinvent himself as an actor and as a person. Uunchai will mark Anupam Kher's 520th film.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher recently shared a video of him walking on a mountain cliff in Nepal. He has been shooting for Uunchai with Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra for the past few weeks. As the film's first schedule wrapped up, the New Amsterdam actor penned how shooting in Nepal was a life-changing experience for him. He wrote, "Finally the first shooting schedule of Sooraj Barjatya’s magnum opus Uunchai in Nepal is wrapped. It has been a 27 days of life-changing experience. It forced me to challenge my potential and reinvent myself! Both as an actor and as a person! Jai Ho!!"

Anupam Kher's adventures in Nepal

Anupam Kher kept his Instagram followers updated about his adventures throughout his shoot in Nepal. The actor explored several areas of Nepal and also overcame some of his fears. Earlier this week, he shared he travelled to the most difficult locations in Nepal via helicopter. The actor revealed he is a nervous flyer and hailed all pilots for doing a great job. He wrote, "I am a nervous flyer. So I have extra respect for all the pilots in the world. No matter what aircraft they fly. But in the last month, I have travelled to the most difficult locations for @uunchaithemovie in helicopters. My admiration for my pilots, especially for @captbibekkhadka and @andyinstagm has doubled. It is really amazing how they fly in these tough situations!"

Anupam Kher overcomes his fear of crossing rope bridge

In another video, the actor overcame his fear of crossing one of the rope bridges in Nepal. Sharing the video, he revealed the bridge was over a river and in between two mountains. Despite being afraid, he chose to overcome his fear and crossed the bridge.

Image: Instagram/@anupamkher