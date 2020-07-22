Anupam Kher's Pic With Manoj Bajpayee, Karan Tacker In Studio Hints Fans About New Project

Trying to adopt the new normal amid the ongoing pandemic, several Bollywood stars are treating fans with some amazing pictures from their work routine. Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a picture on Instagram where he can be seen striking a pose with actor Manoj Bajpayee and young talent Karan Tacker. While captioning the post, the actor mentioned how the trio adhered to the precautionary measures and maintained social distancing even while clicking the picture.

Anupam Kher's post leaves fans suspecting a new project

The trio seems to have gathered over some work at a studio in Mumbai. While sharing the post, the legendary actor hilariously wrote that though the three of them might be standing maintaining a distancing, there is no generational gap. Further, the actor even referred to himself as a “sexy bald man” in the caption. Karan Tacker was the first one to leave a comment under the post and called the 'sexy bald man' as a “good storyteller.” Karan who had a great time in the afternoon with the two legendary actors also requested Anupam to conduct some more sessions as he did.

The picture created a buzz among the fans that got excited and thought that the trio might be coming up with some interesting projects in the future. One of the users wrote that probably the trio is preparing for the sequel of Special Ops. Another curious user asked Anupam whether he is about to come up with a new project. A third user echoed similar sentiments and asked about any upcoming projects that would be starring the three super talented actors. A fourth user praised the skills of Anupam Kher and wrote that the bald actor is giving tough competition o others with his stellar performances in films.

Meanwhile, the Baby actor recently shared an important update about his mother’s health. The actor said that according to the doctors at Kolilabhen Hospital, his mother is healthy by all medical parameters. He also went on to update his fans about his brother and his family and also extended his love and wishes to the people suffering. Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a 2.23-second video where he went on to reveal that his mother is absolutely healthy and will be able to self-quarantine herself at home for the next eight days. He also revealed that his brother Raju along with his family, Reema, and Vrinda is also fine.

