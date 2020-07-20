Anupam Kher Shares His Mom's Health Update; Says She Is Healthy

Actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle on Monday to share an important update about his mother’s health. He said that according to the doctors at Kolilabhen Hospital, his mother is healthy by all medical parameters. He also went on to update his fans about his brother and his family and also extended his love and wishes to the people suffering.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a 2.23-second video where he went on to reveal that his mother is absolutely healthy and will be able to self-quarantine herself at home for the next eight days. He also revealed that his brother Raju along with his family, Reema and Vrinda is also fine. He further went on to thank the hospital for their constant care and support. He also thanked his fans and well-wishers who kept praying for him and his family and also for their best wishes and moral support. Anupam also extended his best wishes and prayers to all the people suffering from this virus.

Along with the post, Anupam also wrote, “Happy News, Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parameters by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantined at home. Thank you all for your love, faith & prayers. Love heals. Be kind to people whose family member has COVID +. Stay safe but don’t be distant emotionally from them. God is kind. Doctors & @my_bmc officials/employees are real HEROES.” Take a look at his post below.

Seeing this heartfelt post, fans went on to comment on all things nice. The post was flooded with positive comments and several likes. Netizens have also been telling Anupam not to worry as things will get better and his mother will be absolutely strong. One of the users wrote, “Very nice… Lots of love to auntyji”. And the other one wrote, “Yayyyyy Wishing Dulari ji and your family a very speedy recovery… waiting to see her on the videos again”. Check out a few more comments below.

Anupam has been regularly talking about his mother on his social media handle. Three days back, the actor shared a throwback picture of her decorating the Christmas tree. Along with the picture, he also went on to update fans on her health. He said that she is feeling much better and so are his brother and his family. Check out the post below.

