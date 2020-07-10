Anupam Kher Inspires Fans With His Motivational Workout Post On Instagram; See Pic

Many actors have been sharing posts on their respective social media handles from their personal life. This is because the virtual world remains the only safe option to interact with fans. Similarly, ace actor Anupam Kher has also been active on Instagram lately. He has been uploading a number of posts that give his fans an insight into his personal life and what is going on around him. Read more to know about Anupam Kher’s Instagram.

Anupam Kher's Instagram post

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram account to share a couple of pictures from his workout session. In the pictures, Kher can be seen practising boxing along with his instructor.

He has captioned the pictures with, “If you want something you’ve never had, you must be willing to do something you’ve never done.:) #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #ThomasJafferson”. This post has attracted a lot of followers for Anupam and it has already crossed 21 thousand likes after just 3 hours of being online. His fans have been loving the post and they have already started sharing the post on their respective social medias.

More about Anupam Kher

On the professional end, Anupam Kher was last seen in One Day: Justice Delivered. Here, he was seen playing the role of a retired judge. The film revolves around officer Rathi who is responsible for investigating the mystery missing cases. The film stars popular faces of the industry including Esha Gupta, Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.

It is directed by Ashok Nanda and collectively produced by Kamlesh Singh Kushwaha, Ketan Patel and Swati Singh. The film did not perform well at the box offices and just collected ₹ 4.68 Crore through worldwide box office collections.

Anupam Kher was also seen in his 2019 film, The Accidental Prime Minister. The movie is directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte and written by Mayank Tewari. Here, Anupam played the lead role and portrayed the former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh. The film was released on January 11 2019 and it managed to collect around ₹30 crores through box office collections.

The movie starred some of the most talented faces of Bollyoowd including stars like Akshaye Khanna, Suzanne Bernert, Arjun Mathur, Aahana Kumra and Anasuya Majumder. After these two movies, Anupam has still not stepped in another project and his fans are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen.

