Anurag Kashyap Denies Payal Ghosh's Sexual Assault Allegations; Talks About His Marriages

Breaking his silence on allegations of sexual assault of actor Payal Ghosh on Saturday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap rejected all the accusations saying they are "baseless". In a tweet in Hindi, Kashyap said, "Wow, it took so long to try to silence me. You lied so much in this effort and also dragged other women despite you being a woman. Have some dignity madam! I will just say that all your allegations are baseless."

'You lied so much in this effort'

क्या बात है , इतना समय ले लिया मुझे चुप करवाने की कोशिश में । चलो कोई नहीं ।मुझे चुप कराते कराते इतना झूठ बोल गए की औरत होते हुए दूसरी औरतों को भी संग घसीट लिया। थोड़ी तो मर्यादा रखिए मैडम। बस यही कहूँगा की जो भी आरोप हैं आपके सब बेबुनियाद हैं ।१/४ — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

He said, "In the process of accusing me, you also dragged the Bachchan family and my artists, but you failed. I married twice. If it is a crime, then I accept it. I also admit that I have loved a lot whether it was my first wife, my second wife, or any lover, or any other woman I have worked with."

"I will never behave this way nor will tolerate such manners. will see what happens. Pray and love to you. Apologies for answering your English with my Hindi," Kashyap added.

'I am seeking action against him'

Speaking to ANI, Payal Ghosh said she has spoken to the Commissioner of Mumbai Police and requested protection from the Centre and state governments as well. "They have advised me to lodge a complaint. the National Women's Commission has also asked me to file a complaint," she said. "I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

READ | Sonu Sood reveals how Anurag Kashyap 'disappears' after offering movies to actors

READ | Amid 'Delhi Riots 2020' book row, Anurag Kashyap says 'banning suppresses free speech'

In an interview with news channel ABN Telugu, the actor recounted the incident claiming that Kashyap allegedly told her that 'she should not think of denying a big star like him', as it would allegedly 'benefit her in the future'. She also alleged that Kashyap had threatened her to stay quiet about the incident, reminding her of 'acid attacks' on women. Following the tweet by Payal, actor Kangana Ranaut came out in her support and tweeted.

READ | Actor Payal Ghosh accuses Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

NCW chief Rekha Sharma has also written back to Payal Ghosh, asking her to formally send a complaint to her, so that it can be taken up.

READ | 'Double Standards', says Kangana Ranaut after Anurag Kashyap apologizes to Ayesha Shroff

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.