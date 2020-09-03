Sonu Sood Reveals How Anurag Kashyap 'disappears' After Offering Movies To Actors

Sonu Sood has gotten a lot of appreciation due to all his efforts towards social work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor has been helping migrants return home during the lockdown and he has also tried to provide people with jobs. Recently, Sonu Sood featured on Neha Dhupia's talk show, No Filter Neha, where he discussed his social work as well as his acting career. During the interview, Sonu Sood jokingly stated that Anurag Kashyap had the superpower of vanishing after offering people films.

Sonu Sood talks about Anurag Kashyap's power to "disappear" after offering movies

During Neha Dhupia's talk show, Sonu Sood started talking about how Anurag Kashyap disappeared after offering him movies. Sonu Sood claimed that Anurag Kashyap promises people films and then disappears. The actor added that he teased Anurag Kashyap a lot because of this habit.

Further, Sonu Sood added that many years ago, Anurag offered him a great role in a movie called Gulaal. Moreover, Anurag Kashyap even told Sonu Sood that he was the only actor who could play the part. Sonu Sood then got the script for the film and he started practising his dialogues.

However, Anurag Kashyap soon disappeared and stopped responding to Sonu Sood's calls. Sonu Sood then revealed that the movie was made with someone else and he was not even informed about his replacement. Sonu Sood also talked about Anurag Kashyap's other "superpowers". The actor revealed that Anurag was very good at counting notes and earning money. Sonu Sood jokingly added that Anurag Kashyap counted very fast in the 'desi Punjabi style'.

Just a day ago, actor Sonu Sood offered his support to 350 boatmen In Varanasi. After activist Divyanshu Upadhyay asked for the actor's help on social media, Sonu Sood decided to provide ration kits to the struggling boatmen. Each ration kit contained 5 kg flour, 5 kg rice, 2 kg gram, and a packet of spices. Sonu Sood has also started a pandemic helpline on social media. People from all across India asked for his help during the lockdown.

