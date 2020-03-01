Anusha Dandekar & Anita Hassanandani Surely Know How To Take Flawless Selfies

Anita Hassanandani is an Indian actor who is famous for her roles in leading Indian Television shows. Anusha Dandekar, on the other hand, is an Indian origin MTV VJ, actor, and singer who is also a style icon. Both the divas can click amazing selfies and the pictures below are proof.

Anusha Dandekar and Anita Hassanandani show fans how to take the perfect selfie

Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar is a very beautiful and fit celebrity who sets fashion trends every day. She is a pro at taking selfies and the above pictures prove that. She clicked very pretty selfies of her sunkissed face capturing her raw beauty and flawless skin in the first three pictures. In the fourth picture, Anusha nailed the elevator selfie perfectly too. She can teach millennials how to click proper selfies any day.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani takes glamorous selfies and the above pictures are proof of that. The actor has her face, makeup and expressions all on point for the first three pictures. She looks impeccable in the pictures and has a good eye for selfies. She slayed the mirror selfie in the fourth picture perfectly too. Anita Hassanandani along with Anusha Dandekar shows us how to click immaculate selfies.

