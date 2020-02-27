Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' To Be Rescued By Shivani Roy After 'Singham' And 'Simmba'?

One of the most highly anticipated movies of the year 2020 is the Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. Fans are excited to see the trailer of the movie, which will be released March 2, 2020. As fans await the trailer, rumours fly around regarding who will be a part of the movie's climax scene.

Rohit Shetty gets help from the ultimate female cop

According to an article on an entertainment portal, there are rumours flying around that Rohit Shetty has secretly roped in the character of Shivani Shivaji Roy from the Mardaani series for the climax of Sooryavanshi. This character is played by Rani Mukerji. Shivani will be joining Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simbaa in the fight against the bad in the movie.

This rumour can be based on the interviews that Rohit Shetty has given. He had claimed that he has been toying with the idea of having a woman police officer in his cop universe as well. There was also a thought in between fans that Rohit Shetty is ultimately planning to make a desi Avengers by uniting all the cops from Bollywood. This group might also include Salman Khan's character of Chulbul Pandey from his hit Dabangg series.

All of this might sound a dream come true for all the Rohit Shetty as well as Salman Khan fans out there, but sadly it is not true. A recent video shared by the cast of the movie has already revealed that Singham and Simmba will come to the rescue of Sooryavanshi in the upcoming movie. If this preparation will get the necessary spice added by Shivani Roy as well, it will certainly be a tasty treat for the fans!

The video shared by the cast also shares the fact that the movie will be releasing on March 24, 2020. The video has some cute children talking about how it is Gudi Padwa on March 25 and so people can go and celebrate the day by watching Sooryavanshi. The movie also stars Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta.

