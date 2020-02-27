Ira Khan's Trip To Gulliver's Gate Will Give You Travel Goals | Pictures Inside

Ira Khan is the daughter of popular Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta and she is definitely one of the most well-known star kids in Bollywood. Ira Khan is also a popular face on social media platforms, especially Instagram. The actor posts some of the best pictures on Instagram and fans seem to love it.

Other than being a social media celebrity, Ira Khan is also a part of the Euripides' Media, which is a play about the Greek tragedy from 431 BC. The young director also seems to be an avid traveller and a highly skilled photographer and her Instagram is quite the proof. Ira Khan's trip to Gulliver's will give you travel goals. Take a look at her Gulliver's Gate trip here.

Ira Khan's Gulliver's Gate Trip

Gulliver's Gate is located in the city of New York and it is a place that is immersed in a world of miniatures. Ira Khan has shared pictures of various miniature cities from five continents and the miniatures give an insight into the culture of various countries and places. The pictures have some outstanding models and showcases of the most precious art. The way pictures are taken and snapped is proof of the excellent photography skills the actor posses.

On the professional front, Ira Khan made her debut with Euripides' Medea and she helmed the play in the last quarter of 2019. Popular cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech played a lead role in the play. Aamir Khan's son Junaid also was also a part of the play.

